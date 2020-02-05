Home

STEWART Alistair (Al) Peacefully, at Wishaw General Hospital, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, Alistair Macdonald Stewart (Al), aged 78. Beloved dad to Diane and David, devoted grandpa to Alistair and Ellen, loving partner of Jean, much loved brother, uncle and friend to many. Funeral service at St Andrew's Church, Carluke, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 1 pm, thereafter to Wilton Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Although broken hearted,
We have only happy memories.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
