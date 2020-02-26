Home

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00
Abbeygreen Church
Lesmahagow
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:15
Lesmahagow Cemetery
CAMPBELL Ann Very peacefully, on February 20, 2020, in Lady Home Hospital. Ann passed peacefully, beloved wife to the late Dick Campbell, dearest mum to Steven, Paul (deceased) and Irene, much loved mother-in-law to Ali and Robert and very special gran to Scott, Stuart, Fiona, Sarah and Isabelle, left for Heaven. Funeral service at Abbeygreen Church, Lesmahagow, on Monday, March 2, at 11 am, thereafter to Lesmahagow Cemetery, at 12.15 pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited. Ann's family ask, should you wish to do so, instead of floral tributes, donate to Friends at Lady Home Hospital, in her memory, with grateful thanks.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
