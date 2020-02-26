|
CAMPBELL Ann Very peacefully, on February 20, 2020, in Lady Home Hospital. Ann passed peacefully, beloved wife to the late Dick Campbell, dearest mum to Steven, Paul (deceased) and Irene, much loved mother-in-law to Ali and Robert and very special gran to Scott, Stuart, Fiona, Sarah and Isabelle, left for Heaven. Funeral service at Abbeygreen Church, Lesmahagow, on Monday, March 2, at 11 am, thereafter to Lesmahagow Cemetery, at 12.15 pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited. Ann's family ask, should you wish to do so, instead of floral tributes, donate to Friends at Lady Home Hospital, in her memory, with grateful thanks.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020