MURPHY Anne With sadness we announce the passing of our mum Anne (Annie) Boyce Murphy (nee Patterson), on November 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Peter Murphy, loving mum to Christine, Craig, Nicola, Christopher and Scott, cherished gran to Andrew, Thomas, Eilidh, Ryan, Callum, Ben, Sarah, Jennifer, David and Stuart.
The family would like to thank the staff of Crosslaw Care Home.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 9, leaving Station Road, Carluke at 10 am, from where you may pay your respects.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020
