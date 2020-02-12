|
WELSH Bobby Marion and family would like to thank most sincerely all family, friends and neighbours for their very kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following the very sad loss of Bobby, also to all who attended the service at South Lanarkshire Crematorium and so kindly donated the sum of £1240 in aid of Prostate Cancer Scotland and Macmillan Cancer Care the support has been tremendous and very comforting. Thanks to all emergency services and also local doctors for their support. Special thanks to the Rev Susan Cowell for her very comforting service and support, also to Scott and Andrew of Ironside Funeral Services for their extreme help and support with all funeral arrangements which they carried out with such kindness and dignity.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020