JOHNSTON Cath At Aberdeen Royal infirmary, on Monday, December 23, 2019, Cath (retired piano teacher), dearly beloved wife of the late Tom Johnston, much loved mother of David, Kenneth and Malcolm, dear sister of Keith Prentice, dear mother-in-law of Sheila and Gillianne and loved by all her grandchildren, Christy, Ellen, Isla, Lily and Finlay. Memorial service at Cults Parish Church, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
