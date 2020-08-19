Home

FANSHAWE David (Rtd Seed Merchant)
Suddenly, but peacefully, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Wishaw General Hospital, David died with his loving family at his side. Adored husband of Rita (Orr) and father of the late Jayne and son Robin and daughter-in-law Debbie and a very much loved grandad to Lewis, Jessica and Jamie and big brother to Penny.
Before his death David was touched by the amazing amount of cards and phone calls he received daily all wishing him well.

The family wish to thank everyone who sent cards and flowers and phoned since he passed away. He was a very well respected man and one of life's true gentleman.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020
