McINTOSH
Dougie Beloved husband of the late Margo McIntosh and much loved father to Fiona, Alfie, Angus and Elaine, devoted and proud papa to Greg, Helen, Ross, Nicole, Erin and Connor, great-papa to Karlie and Evie Dougie passed away peacefully, on May 22, 2020, in his home after a short illness. The funeral will be held at Wilton Cemetery on Tuesday, June 2, at 10.30 am and will be passing through Caruke Cross on route around 10.15 am.
Always in our thoughts and will be very sadly missed by all.
Family would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness shown to them at this difficult time.
Published in Carluke Gazette on May 27, 2020