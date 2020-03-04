|
STEWART Duncan At home, after a long illness, bravely fought surrounded by his loving family on February 25, 2020, aged 81 years. Cherished and loving husband of Ann, greatly loved dad of Douglas and Annette, a proud grandpa to Steven, Julie and Ronan and great-grandpa to Sophie-Lee, Lilly-Anne, Kayden and Logan. Funeral service will take place at Ian Brown Funeral Director's Service Room on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 1.15 pm. followed by committal service at Wilton Cemetery, Carluke to which all are respectfully invited.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020