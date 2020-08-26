|
MILLER Eileen Age 91, passed away, peacefully, at Wishaw General Hospital, on August 14, 2020, with son Thomas and daughter Noreen at her side, after a short and sudden illness. She was not only a much loved mum but a beloved nana of Megan and Sean and adored wife of the late Alec Miller.
The family would like to thank all the staff of the ECU Ward in the hospital for the superb and compassionate care they gave 24 hours for almost a week. Also a heartfelt thanks for all the calls and cards from family and friends, many of whom can't or couldn't attend Eileen's funeral service due to restrictions in these strange times.
You'll be missed by many and forgotten by none.
See you later wee maw xxx.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020