THOMSON Eileen The family of the late Eileen Thomson wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness shown to them during their recent bereavement. A special thanks to the fire service, police and paramedics for the outstanding care shown to Eileen at the scene of the accident. Thanks also to Rev Louise Mackay for comfort shown and to Mairi Campbell, Co-op Funeralcare.
Eileen, I loved you then,
I love you still.
I always have,
I always will.
Jack
Published in Carluke Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020