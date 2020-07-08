|
PERRYMAN Eleanor The family of the late Eleanor Perryman would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and support following Eleanor's sudden death. We would also like to thank Father Thomas Magill and say how much we appreciated the way he conducted Eleanor's funeral service at Holytown Crematorium during these very difficult times. A very special thanks to Gavin and Eleanor's neighbours who gave her such good care and friendship over recent years.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 8, 2020