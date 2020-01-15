|
DUNSMUIR Elizabeth The family of the late Elizabeth (nee McLennan) Dunsmuir, would like to thank family and friends for their expressions of love and sympathy received at their recent sad loss. Thanks also to Anne at Joseph Potts for her help with funeral arrangements, the Rev Iain Cunningham for the lovely service and spiritual comfort. As per Elizabeth's wishes a collection was taken after the service in aid of Diabetes UK, where the sum of £250 was raised, many thanks to all who managed to attend the service and kindly donated.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020