Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth FREW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth FREW

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth FREW Notice
FREW Elizabeth (Liz)
(nee Malone) After a long and very happy life Liz, aged 80, passed away peacefully, to be with her beloved Hank on Saturday, May 2, 2020. It was a beautiful sunny morning and she chose to slip away quietly surrounded by her daughter, Suzie, her daughter-in-law Julie and her much loved care staff, Vicky and Shareen. Liz was a wonderful mum, mother-in-law, sister and aunt and a fantastic friend to many.
She will be lovingly remembered by all.
Published in Carluke Gazette on May 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -