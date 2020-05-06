|
FREW Elizabeth (Liz)
(nee Malone) After a long and very happy life Liz, aged 80, passed away peacefully, to be with her beloved Hank on Saturday, May 2, 2020. It was a beautiful sunny morning and she chose to slip away quietly surrounded by her daughter, Suzie, her daughter-in-law Julie and her much loved care staff, Vicky and Shareen. Liz was a wonderful mum, mother-in-law, sister and aunt and a fantastic friend to many.
She will be lovingly remembered by all.
Published in Carluke Gazette on May 6, 2020