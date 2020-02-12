|
FRAME Elsie Scott Formerly of Crossford, Elsie (83), passed away peacefully, at Orchard House Care Home, on February 5, 2020, with her family by her side. Wife of the late Bill, loving mother to Gordon and Stuart, mother-in-law to Debbie and Gillian and gran to Cameron and Kirsty.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Orchard House for the wonderful care they gave to Elsie and the family during her stay.
Family and friends are invited to funeral services which will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at South Lanarkshire Crematorium, at 11 am, followed by a service of celebration at Crossford Church at 12.15 pm. Elsie said she would prefer people to wear bright clothes if you feel comfortable to do so. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020