Gavin CALLAN

Gavin CALLAN Notice
CALLAN Gavin Age 82, died peacefully, at home surrounded by family, after a short illness, on August 10, 2020.
Always in our hearts Dad
Love Carol and Colin, Mairi and John.
Love you forever Papa
Love Laura and Gordon, Alana and Natalie.
Sleep tight Gramps.
Love Carly and Corey xxx.

Special thanks to the Community Nurses.

He only takes the best.
A heart of gold stopped beating,
Two shining eyes at rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best,
God knows you had to leave us,
But you didn't go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day He took you home,
To some you are forgotten,
To others just part of the past,
But to us who loved and lost you,
The memory will always last.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020
