|
|
|
ADAM George In loving memory of George Walker Adam, who passed peacefully at home on April 18, 2020. A loving husband, father, grandfather, friend and comrade. George proudly fought for his country during World War II as a Signalman. His funeral service will take place on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at South Lanarkshire Crematorium, which will be attended by immediate family. Friends are welcome to watch funeral procession leaving from family home at 10.15 am.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020