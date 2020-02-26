|
|
|
FOWLER Gilbert (Gil) Edith and family wish to express their sincere thanks to their friends and neighbours for the support and kindness shown following their recent bereavement. A special thanks goes to the staff on Ward 17 at Wishaw General Hospital. Our thanks to Rev Louise Mackay for a beautiful service and the wider church community for their ongoing support. Thanks also to Ian Brown Funeral Directors who have helped lighten the burden. Donations of £200 were made to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020