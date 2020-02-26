Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert FOWLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert (Gil) FOWLER

Notice

Gilbert (Gil) FOWLER Notice
FOWLER Gilbert (Gil) Edith and family wish to express their sincere thanks to their friends and neighbours for the support and kindness shown following their recent bereavement. A special thanks goes to the staff on Ward 17 at Wishaw General Hospital. Our thanks to Rev Louise Mackay for a beautiful service and the wider church community for their ongoing support. Thanks also to Ian Brown Funeral Directors who have helped lighten the burden. Donations of £200 were made to the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -