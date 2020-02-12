Home

HARDIE Gillian Peacefully, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Wishaw General Hospital, aged 70 years. Gillie, cherished wife of Bill and beloved mum of Andrew and Marion. A proud granny of Evie and Fleur and a much loved sister of Nighean and Alison. Funeral service will take place at St Nicholas Parish Church, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10.30 am, to which all are respectfully invited. Thereafter to Daldowie Crematorium for a private committal service. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020
