WATSON Gladys (nee Smith) (Peebles / formerly Carnwath / Polbeth)
Peacefully, at home in Peebles, on Sunday, March 8, 2020, Gladys, aged 90 years, dearly beloved wife of the late Wullie, dear mum of Ian and Muriel, mother-in-law of Freda and Martin, proud and loving gran of Pamela, Pauline, Stuart and Shaun and great-granny of Leah, Faye, Ewan, Zane and Lucy. Cremation service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, March 18, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020
