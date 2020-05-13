Home

Jack WILSON Notice
WILSON Jack Isabel, Gordon, Neil and families would like to thank all the many, many people who have sent cards, flowers and called to offer help to them in the recent weeks. Their kindness has been overwhelming and is greatly appreciated. Sincere thanks also to Scott and Andy at Ironside Funeral Services, Biggar for all their help, support and guidance in these difficult times. Thanks too must go to Lorraine Simpson for her compassionate delivery of the service. Our sadness is compounded by the fact that Jack's wider family and many friends-old and new-were unable
to attend due to the current circumstances. We look forward to seeing you all in the foreseeable future.
Published in Carluke Gazette on May 13, 2020
