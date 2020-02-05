Home

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
09:30
St Bride's Church
Douglas
BROWN James After a short illness, James (Jim) Brown, formerly of Wolfcrooks Farm, Douglas, passed away peacefully, on January 30, 2020, at Kello Hospital, Biggar. Beloved husband of the late Jean, father to William, Arthur, James and Andrew, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather to the family. Funeral service at St Bride's Church, Douglas on Monday, February 10, at 9.30 am, followed by a private cremation at Jim's request. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, for Friends of Kello Hospital and St Andrew's Hospice.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
