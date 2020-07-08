|
HAYNES James Wallace (Jimmy) Peacefully, at Kello Cottage Hospital, Biggar, on July 1, 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth (Elma), loving father of Anne, Scott, Lorna and Kevin, very much loved grandfather of Sharon, Jackie, Sheona, Martin, Laura, Calum, Callum, Larissa, Erin and Arran and great-grandfather of Archie and Joseph. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held at St Nicholas Parish Church, Lanark, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 and thereafter a committal at Lanark Cemetery at 11.15 am. Extended family and friends can attend the cemetery respecting social distance. Also the family requests that we proceed to Haynes Vehicle Services Ltd, Boat Road, Thankerton to join them for afternoon tea and refreshments in an open air marquee observing social distance and guidelines.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 8, 2020