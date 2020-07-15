|
HAYNES James Wallace (Jimmy) Elma and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and support following the sad death of her husband Jimmy. A very special thanks to Mr Jeff Hewitt and son Adam for leading the funeral procession with their tractors, along with James Story for driving one of them. We would like to thank Rev Louise Mackay for performing a lovely church service at St Nicholas Church and for her kind words at Lanark Cemetery. Also many thanks to piper Mr Henry Ross Taylor. Special thanks to Andrew and Scott Ironside, Funeral Director's, Biggar for their kind support and professionalism.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 15, 2020