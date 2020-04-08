|
BENNETT James Jack (Jim) Peacefully, on March 31, 2020, at Wishaw General Hospital, after enduring a brave fight of post surgery trauma. Jim, aged 63, sadly, passed away. A dearly loved husband of Shona (Baillie), adored dad to Laura and Louise, father-in-law to Martin, a much loved brother to Gordon and Douglas, a devoted son-in-law to Helen and a dear cousin, neighbour and friend to many who will be sadly missed. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Monklands Renal Unit, Hairmyres ICU and Ward 8 and WGH, ECU for their loving care and attention over the past few months. In light of the present circumstances a private funeral will take place on Friday, April 10. A service of celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather safely.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020