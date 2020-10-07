Home

THOMSON James Peacefully, at Ladyhome Hospital, Douglas, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, James (Jim) (Jimmy) Thomson, dearly loved husband of the late Moira Moffat, devoted dad of Kenneth and Joyce, father-in-law to Kathleen and Douglas, loving grandpa to Mhairi and Andrew. Funeral service will take place on Monday, October 12 and will be by invitation only, due to current social restrictions. For anyone wishing to pay their respects from the kerbside,
the funeral cortege will leave from
14 Murray Avenue, Crawford, at 11 am and make its way onward to Elvanfoot Cemetery.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020
