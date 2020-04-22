Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet McKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Allan McKENZIE

Notice

Janet Allan McKENZIE Notice
McKENZIE
Janet Allan The family of Janet McKenzie would like to sincerely thank all friends and family for the lovely cards, messages and kindness shown at this sad time. Sincere thanks to the Rev Steven Reid for his services and comforting words. Also thanks to the staff of High Mill Medical Practice, Carluke and Lloyds Pharmacy, Carluke. Special thanks to Henry Dorricott Funeral Services, for their support, dedication and compassion. Thanks to Allison's Flowers for their care and attention in providing the beautiful flowers.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -