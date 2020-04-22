|
McKENZIE
Janet Allan The family of Janet McKenzie would like to sincerely thank all friends and family for the lovely cards, messages and kindness shown at this sad time. Sincere thanks to the Rev Steven Reid for his services and comforting words. Also thanks to the staff of High Mill Medical Practice, Carluke and Lloyds Pharmacy, Carluke. Special thanks to Henry Dorricott Funeral Services, for their support, dedication and compassion. Thanks to Allison's Flowers for their care and attention in providing the beautiful flowers.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020