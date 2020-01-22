|
|
|
HASTIE Janet Sadly passed, on December 29, 2019, aged 99 years. Funeral service took place at Douglas Valley Church, on Friday, January 10, 2019. Rosemary and all the family would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received during their recent bereavement. A special thank you to be given to all the staff at McClymont House for all their support to Janet and the family, to Rev Bryan Kerr for his spiritual comfort and to Ian Brown Funeral Directors for their professional arrangements.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020