HARRISON Jean Peacefully, at Lady Home Cottage Hospital, Douglas, on March 8, 2020, Jane (Jean) Bell, beloved wife of the late Archie Pinkerton and the late William Harrison, dearly loved mother to Alastair, Douglas and Archie, mother-in-law and granny to the family. Funeral service at St Nicholas Parish Church, Lanark on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 12.30 pm, thereafter to St Catherine's, Lanark Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020