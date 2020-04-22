Home

LOCH Jean Suddenly, at Hairmyres Hospital, on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Jean, aged 83 years, beloved wife of the late Hugh and much loved mum, gran and great-gran, will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, April 23, 12 noon, at Lesmahagow Cemetery. Due to these difficult and uncertain times the funeral service will be limited to immediate family only, therefore we ask you to take a moment and remember Jean, in your own way. Once the restrictions are lifted a service to celebrate Jean's life will be arranged.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020
