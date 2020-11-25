Home

Jean ROBB

ROBB Jean (Culter Allers)
Peacefully, at the Kello Hospital, Biggar, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, Jean, aged 87 years. A loving sister to Moira, a beloved aunt to Valerie and William, a devoted great-aunt and great-grand-aunt to all the family and dear friend to so many. Funeral private in accordance with current restrictions. However, the cortege will be leaving from Ironside Funeral Parlour, 2 High Street, Biggar, at 10.30 am, on Friday, November 27, if anyone wishes to pay their last respects to Jean. Family flowers only, but donations, if wished, to the Equine Grass Sickness Fund.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020
