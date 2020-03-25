|
|
|
McMINN
Jeanie Passed away, on March 17, 2020, aged 96 years.
I wish this life of ours could change,
For we have lost our dearest friend,
She was all the world to us,
The one we could always trust,
Our mother for so long,
Our hearts are broken now she is gone,
The link that kept us close is broken,
Friends we have are many,
But our mother, we had just one.
From the McMinn family.
Due to the current situation there will be an interment on March 27, at 2 pm, at Wilton Cemetery. Sincere gratitude to the staff at Woodhurst Nursing Home, for their care and devotion to our mum xx.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020