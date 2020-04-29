Home

T & A Fyfe Ltd (Hamilton)
Peacock Cross
Hamilton, Lanarkshire ML3 0ES
01698 283344
Visitation
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
11:45
the family home in Sandy Road
Service
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
12:00
Wilton Cemetery
Jessie DOUGLAS

DOUGLAS Jessie Peacefully, at Lornebank Care Home, Hamilton, on April 27, 2020, Jessie (nee Freel), beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Carolyne and mother-in-law of Jim, sister of Margaret and the late Esther, Mary and Hugh, who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Due to current circumstances a small family service will take place at Wilton Cemetery, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 12 noon. If neighbours or friends would like to pay respects we will pass by the family home in Sandy Road which she dearly loved around 11.45 am. Floral tributes can be sent to T and A Fyfe Funeral Directors, Peacock Cross, Hamilton.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020
