DOUGLAS Jessie Carolyne and Jim would like to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone who sent their condolences, flowers, Mass and sympathy cards and to friends and neighbours who paid their respects on the day of the funeral in whatever way they could due to current circumstances. Thank you to Ward 9, WGH and staff at Lornebank Care Home, Hamilton for the love and care shown and special thanks to Stephanie, Dot, Nettie and Jean who became great friends.
Published in Carluke Gazette on May 13, 2020