SEATH The Rev Jim In his 93rd year, the Rev Jim Seath, passed away peacefully, at Orchard House Nursing Home, Crossford. Beloved husband of the late Isobel, wonderful dad to Lorna, Andrea and the late Grant, grandfather to Miles, Connor, Chloe and Fiona and great- grandfather to the late Niven. A much loved Minister and friend to many. Service at South Lanarkshire Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 10, at 12.30 pm, followed by a service of celebration at Kirkton Parish Church, Carluke for 1.30 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020