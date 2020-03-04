Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jim SEATH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

The Rev Jim SEATH

Notice Condolences

The Rev Jim SEATH Notice
SEATH The Rev Jim In his 93rd year, the Rev Jim Seath, passed away peacefully, at Orchard House Nursing Home, Crossford. Beloved husband of the late Isobel, wonderful dad to Lorna, Andrea and the late Grant, grandfather to Miles, Connor, Chloe and Fiona and great- grandfather to the late Niven. A much loved Minister and friend to many. Service at South Lanarkshire Crematorium, on Tuesday, March 10, at 12.30 pm, followed by a service of celebration at Kirkton Parish Church, Carluke for 1.30 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -