Rev Jim SEATH

SEATH Rev Jim Thanks to all involved in the funeral of the late Rev Jim Seath.
Rev Ian Cunningham for his uplifting service which showed a true knowledge of the man, the minister and a friend, Henry and Margaret Dorricott and staff for their seamless and professional services, Lesley Strachan and Laura for their floral artistry, Orchard House Nursing Home staff for the last two years of his life.
And, a huge thank you for the many cards, floral tributes and support from family and friends.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020
