John DONNELLY

Notice

DONNELLY John Magdalene and family of the late John Donnelly wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown. Especially Jim and Sandra Donnelly. Thanks to Father Doyle for his continuous spiritual support and also for celebrating Requiem Mass. Special thanks to staff at Hazelhead Homecare, Community Nurses and Macmillan Nurses. Thanks also to Ian Brown Funeral Director for all arrangements.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020
