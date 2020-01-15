|
SCOTT John Peacefully, on January 9, 2020, at Wishaw University Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne, John, aged 76 years, dearly loved husband of Chris (Muirhead), adored dad of Marie, Fiona and the late Sandy, father-in-law to George and Jamie, precious papa to Christina, Will, John, Johnny and Katie. Funeral service will take place at
St John's Parish Church, Carluke, on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 1 pm, thereafter to Wilton Cemetery, Carluke.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020