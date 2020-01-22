|
|
|
SCOTT John Chris, Marie and Fiona would like to express sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the lovely cards and flowers received by the family at this sad time, also thanks to all at St Luke's Medical Centre, Cairns Chemist, District Nurses and Carers for all their kindness shown to John during his long illness, also to Henry and Margaret at Dorricott's for their help and support with the funeral arrangements, also to the Rev I. Cunningham for spiritual comfort and a lovely service, all Gouldings staff for a lovely funeral tea, all much appreciated and a comfort to the family. A collection for Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland raised £1543.51, in John's memory.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020