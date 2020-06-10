Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John SINCLAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John SINCLAIR

Notice Condolences

John SINCLAIR Notice
SINCLAIR John Suddenly, at home on May 25, 2020. John Murdoch Sinclair, 79 years. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie, loving father to Valerie and Gordon, much loved father-in-law to Iain and much loved grandfather to Lewis. Due to current circumstances, family only to attend the service at Daldowie Crematorium, Uddingston on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 9.45 am. The service will be piped through speakers from the West Chapel to those who wish to attend at a safe social distance. The service will also be available to stream online. Family flowers only.
Published in Carluke Gazette on June 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -