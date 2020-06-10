|
SINCLAIR John Suddenly, at home on May 25, 2020. John Murdoch Sinclair, 79 years. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie, loving father to Valerie and Gordon, much loved father-in-law to Iain and much loved grandfather to Lewis. Due to current circumstances, family only to attend the service at Daldowie Crematorium, Uddingston on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 9.45 am. The service will be piped through speakers from the West Chapel to those who wish to attend at a safe social distance. The service will also be available to stream online. Family flowers only.
Published in Carluke Gazette on June 10, 2020