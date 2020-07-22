|
SMITH John Lyon (Ian) Margaret, Alan, Fiona and family would like to thank all those who have given us support following the death of Ian.
The many cards, messages and flowers have brought great comfort to us at this sad time. We would like to thank the Rev Alison Quilter for her uplifting service at the crematorium, also all the staff at Biggar Health Centre. Special thanks to Andrew and Scott, Ironside Funeral Directors, Biggar for their support and professionalism, especially in these difficult times.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 22, 2020