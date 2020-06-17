|
|
|
THAIN John Peacefully, at home, on May 26, 2020, after a long illness bravely fought, aged 60 years. A deeply loved husband, father, brother and grandfather. Funeral service took place at Holytown Crematorium, on June 5, where immediate family were in attendance. A special thank you to all family and friends who have given their support and have been a source of comfort throughout. An incredibly generous total of £4097.50 has been kindly donated to the Beatson in memory of John.
Published in Carluke Gazette on June 17, 2020