McGREGOR
June June McGregor passed away peacefully in the early hours of November 24, 2020, with her family by her side. June was a devoted mother to Linda and Gordon, mother-in-law to John and Gillian, treasured grandmother of Ellie, Amy, Jack and Sally and loving big sister to Donald. She was a good friend to many people as well as a proud citizen of Lanark.
An incredible lady indeed. June's funeral service is on Friday, December 4, at
1 pm, at Greyfriars Church (invitation only, due to COVID restrictions) and thereafter interment at Lanark Cemetery. Graveside flowers are welcome or donation in lieu to
St Andrew's Hospice, Airdrie.
Grateful thanks are extended to the staff of the Golden Jubilee Hospital for the phenomenal care and compassion shown to June in her final weeks of life.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020