|
|
|
ASHE Margaret Peacefully at Beechgrove Care Home, Lanark, on February 4, 2020. Margaret, aged 87 years (nee Bell), wife of the late Sam Ashe, loving mum of Miriam and Sandy and mother-in-law to Pam, much loved gran to Kenneth, Melanie, Maddie and Alasdair and beloved wee gran to Mason and Jacob and a treasured sister and aunty.
Funeral service to which all friends are respectfully invited at Holytown Crematorium, takes place on Thursday, February 13, at 1.30 pm.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020