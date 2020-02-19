|
GIBSON Margaret Peacefully, at Wishaw General Hospital, on Friday, February 14, 2020, after a short illness bravely borne, Margaret Helen Gibson, (nee Sinclair), dearly loved wife of Colin Gibson and a dear friend to many. Funeral service in Symington Church, on Friday, February 21, at 1.30 pm, followed by burial in Symington Cemetery, to which all friends are invited. There will be a retiring collection in aid of Cancer Research UK for anyone wishing to give in Margaret's memory.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020