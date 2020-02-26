|
GIBSON Margaret Colin and family of the late Margaret Gibson, wish to express sincere thanks to friends and neighbours for kindness shown during their recent bereavement, also for cards and flowers received. To all who attended the service in Symington Church, the sum of £528 was donated in aid of Cancer Research UK. Thanks also to Ironside Funeral Services, Tom Kirkland Catering, Thankerton Bowling Club and to the Rev Susan Cowell for an excellent service. Special thanks to the staff at Ward 5, Wishaw General Hospital and to Eileen and Johnny Smalls for all their help at this sad time.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020