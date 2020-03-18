|
GREENSHIELDS Margaret Peacefully, at home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, Margaret (Stevenson), aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Matthew, dear mother of George and mother-in-law of Nina, loving grandmother of Robert and also the late George and great-grandmother of Matthew.
The family of the late Margaret Greenshields would like to thank most sincerely all friends, family and neighbours for the help and kind expressions of sympathy received. Special thanks also, to district nurses, carers and Marie Curie Nurses for their excellent care and attention given to Margaret and support for the family. Thanks also to Mr Alan Grant for spiritual comfort and Henry Dorricott Funeral Services for Funeral Arrangements.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020