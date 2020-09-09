Home

Margaret HAMILTON

HAMILTON Margaret Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Margaret (nee Chambers), aged 68 years, loving mum to Benny, Ann and John and adoring grammy to Euan, Suzy, James and Isla. Due to current restrictions during these difficult times the funeral service is limited to immediate family only, but the family would be grateful if you could take a moment and remember Margaret in your own way.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Sept. 9, 2020
