KELLY Margaret Sheila Peacefully, at the family home, on April 28, 2020, Sheila (nee Taylor), adored wife of the late James (Jim) Kelly, devoted mother of Joanne, Michael and Jamie, beloved gran to Megan, Sean, Ashlyn, Nadia, Aidan and Erin. Much to the regret of the family Covid 19 and current Government recommendations mean that the funeral attendees have to be dramatically and frustratingly restricted to
immediate family. This is not how our Mum would have wanted this day on Tuesday, May 12, for her, family and friends, however the safety of all is paramount. There will also be a memorial celebration of Sheila's life which will be organised and announced at a later date. Stay safe to all.
Published in Carluke Gazette on May 6, 2020