Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MILNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret MILNE

Notice Condolences

Margaret MILNE Notice
MILNE Margaret Elizabeth (Rita) Passed peacefully, at Inverclyde Royal Hospital, Greenock, with great dignity and comfort, on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Loving mother to Stuart and Dorothy and their partners Natasha and Simon, much loved sister to Bill, Jeanette and the late Dan, beloved Scottish granny to Charissa and Affrica and loving aunt, great-aunt and welcoming host to her extended family and friends. Wife of the late Jimmy and Dougie. Private funeral, due to Government restrictions, at
11 am, on Saturday, July 25, at Greenock Crematorium. Family flowers only.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -