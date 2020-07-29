|
|
|
MILNE Margaret Elizabeth (Rita) Passed peacefully, at Inverclyde Royal Hospital, Greenock, with great dignity and comfort, on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Loving mother to Stuart and Dorothy and their partners Natasha and Simon, much loved sister to Bill, Jeanette and the late Dan, beloved Scottish granny to Charissa and Affrica and loving aunt, great-aunt and welcoming host to her extended family and friends. Wife of the late Jimmy and Dougie. Private funeral, due to Government restrictions, at
11 am, on Saturday, July 25, at Greenock Crematorium. Family flowers only.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 29, 2020