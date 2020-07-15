|
TAYLOR Margaret It is with great sadness we announce that, after a recent illness, Margaret Taylor passed away at Wishaw General, on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Much loved mother of Margaret and Alasdair, mother-in-law to Duncan and Maureen and loving wife of the late James Taylor. Private Funeral service for family only will be held. Thanks to the staff at Beechgrove Care Home and Ward 15 at Wishaw who cared for her over recent weeks. No flowers but any donations to Alzheimer Scotland in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 15, 2020