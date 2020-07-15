Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

Margaret TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Margaret It is with great sadness we announce that, after a recent illness, Margaret Taylor passed away at Wishaw General, on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Much loved mother of Margaret and Alasdair, mother-in-law to Duncan and Maureen and loving wife of the late James Taylor. Private Funeral service for family only will be held. Thanks to the staff at Beechgrove Care Home and Ward 15 at Wishaw who cared for her over recent weeks. No flowers but any donations to Alzheimer Scotland in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -